Two Get West Bengal Govt Jobs Without Making it to Merit List, CBI Probe Ordered

Without being on the list of names on the pane, two applicants have managed to get a government job in West Bengal. This is part of fresh allegations of corruption in the appointment processes of the West Bengal School Service Commission.

Allegedly, the names of Jui Das and Azad Ali Mirza were not on the panel, but they were appointed. The appointment was made against a 2016 notification for an appointment at group D level jobs in the WB school services commission.

A single bench of the Calcutta High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged illegal appointment of assistant teachers pertaining to the West Bengal State Level Selection Test (SLST) for Class 9 and Class 10 teachers.

Advertisement

A report on the matter was summoned to the commission on behalf of the court. The report also shows that the names of the two are not on the panel.

The single bench directed that the CBI would find out the culprits behind this corruption, as well as talk to the complainants and find out the real reasons behind it. The CBI has also been asked to submit a preliminary report by March 28. In the meantime, the state challenged that directive.

The petitioners’ lawyer said that the corruption in the appointment was confirmed after a preliminary inquiry by the High Court. “Candidates who have not passed the examination have also been given jobs only for money. Those whose names are not in the list, or whose names are at the very bottom, how are they getting jobs?, asked the petitioner.

Justice Abhijit Ganguly’s observation, the CBI will look into the statements of the complainants, what happened at all, will have to look into. Earlier, the court had directed the CBI to probe the appointment of Group D of the School Service Commission. The division bench later stayed the order.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.