Two Ministers of Mamata Govt Faces CBI Heat Over Recruitment Scam, Politics Heats Up in Bengal

Partha Chatterjee former Education Minister now Industry Minister is facing the heat of CBI over alleged involvement in recruitment scam. Partha Chatterjee has been asked to face interrogation of CBI by 6pm today. Though Partha Chatterjee moved Division Bench challenging court direction, the hearing regarding his plea is still on.

Paresh Adhikary Minister Of State Education too now has been directed to face CBI under court direction. He too has moved Division Bench. It is alleged that the minister of state utilized his influence to give job to his son.

Recruitment of teachers in several state schools in different level has been allegedly done on ministers choice flouting all process. The ministers allegedly include Partha Chatterjee and five other members of advisory committee of State.

Politics has heated up in the matter. Opposition is alleging that the Government is corrupted and this is the biggest scam. Ruling party is, however, in back foot with this court orders.

ABVP on Wednesday in Kolkata also marched around Bikash Bhawan ( Education Department) protesting on corrupted recruitment system. Water canon were used to stop the protest but on the recruitment scam cases opposition now is all out now to attack Government in every way.

Bikash Bhattacharya Rajy Sabha MP from CPIM on Division Bench CBI judgement, “This is very good judgement, guilty should be punished and justice should be given."

Subhendu Adhikary leader of opposition BJP says, “This is the biggest scam after independence, yeh to khaki hain , Kashi Mathura Baki hain." Adhikary hinted that other recruitment’s of primary section will make entire Government face CBI .

TMC though in defensive mode but now also they are saying that this is politics .

BJP should not say anything , why CBI not acting against Suvendu Adhikary , he has taken money on camera ? State Government is doing everything, if there is some fault anywhere , don’t blame entire Government. For some one or two person don’t defame the entire Government. Let investigation happen .

