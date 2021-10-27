2 School Students Attacked by Senior with Knife in Madhya Pradesh, 3 Booked

Two class 10 students of a prominent school in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh were attacked with a knife by a senior on Tuesday following a dispute, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police said. “Two students, studying in Class 10 in St Joseph’s Co-ed School, located at 11 No Bus Stop, were attacked with a knife by a Class XI student of the same school on Tuesday afternoon. One of the students has sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalised. The accused and victims are in the 15-16 age group," Habibganj police station in-charge DS Prajapati said.

“The two were standing near the bus stop when the accused and his two friends came, abused the duo, and attacked them. He attacked one of the students on the shoulder with a knife, and when the other intervened, he too was stabbed in the neck and back," Prajapati informed. It is not known why the attack took place, he said, adding that the Class XI student and two of his unidentified friends have been booked under IPC section 324 for causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, though no arrest has been made as yet.

