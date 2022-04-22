Two Students Walk Out of Karnataka PUC Exams Over Hijab Row

Two students, protesting in favour of the hijab walked out of the Karnataka PUC 2nd or class 12 board exam on Friday. Two protesting students identified as Resham and Aliya reached the exam centre wearing hijab (headscarf) which has been banned from educational institutes, as per the High Court.

The two students were to take the exam at Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi where they reportedly asked the authorities to allow them to take exams wearing hijab, however, after a discussion for about 45 minutes the two were not allowed. The Court had earlier upheld the state government’s ban on hijab in educational institutes.

“As hijab is not allowed inside examination hall for students, to be morally right, we’re not forcing teachers who insist on wearing hijab to take up exam duty. We gave them the option to take exam duty or not," Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh told ANI.

Advertisement

Earlier, during the class 10 board exams, an invigilator was suspended for wearing a hijab while inside the Karnataka SSLC exam centre. The Karnataka government had asked students to follow uniform guidelines in board exams which do not include hijab

RELATED NEWS Karnataka PUC Pre University Board Examination Results 2018 Likely to Will be Declared by 30th April

Talking to CNN News18 the minister said, “Govt has not received any demand related to Hijab. Every citizen has the right to protest. Reshma might have protested. But, HC has clearly given a judgement."

April 22 was the first day of the Karnataka class 12 board exams. Students deciding not to write exams today might not have another chance at their boards.

A total of 6,84,255 students have enrolled for the Karnataka PUC exams. There are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates. Exams are being held at 1,076 centres across the state.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.