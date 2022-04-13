Typeset Offers Internship for Engineering Graduates, Best-performing Intern to Get Paid Trip to Global Tech Summits

Typeset has launched an internship programme for technical graduates. The 4-6 month internship opportunity features full-time role perks. Typeset will select 10-20 students and the best performing intern will win an all-expenses-paid trip to top global tech summits like SXSW, the Web Summit, or Google Cloud Next.

Apart from the all-expenses-paid trip, the interns can expect company-sponsored meals and accommodation, competitive compensation packages, weekly mentoring sessions featuring industry experts, MacBooks, regular team lunches and outings, flexible work schedules, relaxation rooms, and many other perks.

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must be in the final year of their BTech or BE course, and enrolled in tier 1 or 2 engineering college. They must be permanent residents of or are willing to move to Bengaluru, and ready to commit to a full-time schedule for the duration of the programme, reads the official notice.

The fellowship programme will help gain industry exposure, building networks, and acquiring and developing skills. It could be a great launchpad for fresh graduates, the organization says. It will provide the interns a first-hand experience of creating tech products and seeing their ideas become a reality. Typeset will also offer the interns full access to the tech stack and an opportunity to participate in critical meetings and interact with like-minded people.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at app.joinsuperset.com and fill in their application along with their CV. If the candidates application is shortlisted after the initial screening, they will be asked to complete an online assessment, followed by an online interview, the response to which they will get within 24 hours.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Typeset is an end-to-end research platform. It enables researchers, publishers, top universities, and research institutions worldwide to streamline their writing and publishing workflows, share knowledge in its entirety, and accelerate scientific progress, it says.

