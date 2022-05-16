Uber to Hire for 500 Positions in India by December 2023

Uber India has announced it plans to hire as many as 500 people for its technology department by next year December. The app-based mobility and delivery company already has a technology team consisting of 1,000 people at its offices in Hyderabad and Bangalore. With the new hiring process, Uber India is planning to take onboard additional 500 people. The vacancy is for multiple positions.

“Uber is looking for the best engineer, data scientist, programme manager. They will be accepted as members of the global team. Our goal is to build world-class infrastructure with local expertise: building locality and scaling globally," Manikandan Thangarathnam, one of the director of the company said.

Uber had inaugurated a new floor at its Bangalore center earlier this week. Praveen Neppalli Naga, vice-president of the company and head of the Department of Mobility Engineering, recently visited India during which he stated, “India is our main market. We are interested in investing more in two centers in this country."

“We are interested in working with people in our team who can solve any problem at the moment. We want people who have the ability to lead the team for the future," said Jairam Valliur, senior director of the company.

In India, the technical department of Uber started operating in 2014 in a bungalow on Jubilee Hill in Hyderabad. Later the company expanded. At present, Uber’s tech centre in India is the second largest in the world after the United States. The Hyderabad and Bangalore-based tech centers cover all the technical and engineering activities of Uber such as rider engineering, eats engineering, etra engineering, infra tech, data, maps, Uber for business, financial technology, customer obsession and many more.

