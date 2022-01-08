UCEED 2022 Admit Cards Release Date Postponed, To be out on Jan 12 at uceed.iitb.ac.in

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) admit cards will be released on January 12. Earlier the UCEED 2022 admit cards was expected to release on January 8, today by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, however, as per the new notification, the release date have been postponed. Once the admit cards are out, candidates can download them from the official website, at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The admit card will contain details of the candidate, including the UCEED registration ID and roll number. The candidate needs to produce a hard copy of the admit card at the time of examination.

UCEED 2022: How to download the admit card?

Step 1 - Visit the official website: www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2 - Among the three tiles visible just below the name of the website, click on Registration (blue tile).

Step 3 - Clicking the tile will redirect you to another page that will have another tab titled ‘Registration Portal.’ Click on the tab.

Step 4 - You will be redirected to a page containing the ‘Login’ hyperlink. Click on the link.

Step 5 - Enter your credentials, i.e., Email ID and password.

Step 6 - Once your account is open, your admit card will be visible for download.

Candidates are required to check all the details of the admit card. In case of wrong details or any other discrepancy, the candidate is required to contact the UCEED office stationed at the IIT Bombay premise before 5:00 PM on January 14.

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design will be conducted on January 23, 2022. The test will take place for three hours, i.e., from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The exam will be conducted in two parts – Part A: Computer-based Test and Part B: Sketching – both of which are compulsory.

The exam will be held in a total of 24 cities. The candidates are required to compulsorily choose three cities in order of preference. The final answer key of the examination will be released on January 31, while the final results are expected to be out on March 10.

