Udemy announced the addition of Hindi courses to its Udemy Business International Collection (IC), offering critical business and technical courses taught by real-world experts in their native language.

Some of the courses Udemy Business offers in Hindi include Python for Beginners - Learn Python Programming, Understand Manufacturing Drawing Quick & Correct, Introduction To SEO Based Content Writing, Data Analyst Skill Path and Technical Analysis: Harmonic Chart Patterns & Stock Trading.

Through the IC, Udemy Business Enterprise Plan customers have access to more than 12,000 courses in 14 languages, including Hindi which is spoken by 43.6 per cent of Indians or 52.83 crore people as per the Census of India 2011. These courses span a wide variety of categories such as Leadership & Management, Data Science, Sales, IT Operations, Cloud Computing, Finance & Accounting, Marketing and Personal Development. The collection goes beyond the traditional approach of content dubbing and video captions of English language courses, optimizing quality and authenticity.

Advertisement

Vinay Pradhan, Country Head, India and South Asia, Udemy Business said, “Udemy has long provided the industry’s largest collection of local-language courses created by local experts. There will be accelerated change in the workplace which will require individuals to continually upskill and reskill. Closing skills gaps in today’s uncertain global economy is necessary for organizations to stay competitive. Language should not act as a barrier for learning, which is why we provide truly localized learning experiences to thousands of companies across Asia-Pacific."

Udemy Business currently offers more than 100 courses in Hindi. In addition to Hindi, the Udemy Business IC includes courses in Arabic, Bahasa Indonesian, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. Languages are selected based on market demand, customer feedback, and the high-quality supply of content produced on the Udemy marketplace at Udemy.com. The Udemy marketplace features more than 200,000 courses across nearly 75 languages, including other regional languages in India such as Tamil and Telegu. To learn more about the Udemy Business International Collection, visit business.udemy.com.

Read all the Latest Education News here