UGC Again Extends Thesis Submission Deadline For MPhil, PhD Students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently announced an extension to the deadline was given to MPhil and PhD students to submit their thesis. According to the new dates, the postgraduate research scholars have to submit their thesis by June 30, 2022. The decision is taken by the statutory body after considering the ‘larger interest of the research scholars’.

The notice comes as a continuation to the UGC public notice dated March 16, 2021, when the commission gave an extension of six months to MPhil and PhD students. Seeing the current condition of the COVID-19 pandemic, the body has decided to give an additional extension of six months, shifting the final date of submission to June 30, 2022.

The official statement also mentions that the extension will be given to MPhil and PhD students to submit the evidence of publication of their thesis and to present their thesis in two conferences. In addition, UGC said that students who are felicitated by a fellowship will not be given any extension in the fellowship and that the tenure of the fellowship will remain up to five years only. Therefore, the extension of the deadline of thesis submission does not mean the extension of the fellowship.

In accordance with the National Education Policy, 2020, the University Grants Commission recently directed all the central universities to prepare the premise to conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the academic year 2022-23.

The statutory body has directed that CET 2022-23 will be conducted in a minimum of 13 languages, similar to how NTA conducts JEE and NEET examinations annually. UGC is pressing for the CET in accordance with the NEP 2020, which aims to curb the dependence of board examinations for admission to various courses offered by central varsities by introducing the Common Entrance Test.

