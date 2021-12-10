UGC Asks colleges to Adopt 'Global Citizens Framework' to Teach Inclusivity to Students

The University Grant Commission has issued a circular instructing the universities, colleges and institutes to adopt the Global Citizenship Education (GCE) framework and to educate students about the concept of ‘Global Citizenship’.

Global Citizenship Education (GCED), is UNESCO’s response to these challenges. It works by empowering learners of all ages to understand that these are global, not local issues and to become active promoters of more peaceful, tolerant, inclusive, secure and sustainable societies.

>Read|>UGC Launches Consortium for Academic Research and Ethics to Mandate Quality Research

Advertisement

As a part of the National Education Policy 2020, UGC instructed the universities to instil a deep-rooted pride in being Indian in learners’ thoughts, as well as spirit, intellect, and deeds.

The varsities are instructed to develop knowledge, skills, and values that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development and living. The official statement reads, “As the world is becoming increasingly interconnected Global Citizenship Education (GCED), a response to contemporary global challenges will be provided to empower learners and make them aware of global challenges," read the circular.

As per the UGC’s circular, the Educational Framework for global citizenship in higher education will provide conceptual clarity on how higher education institutions can integrate the concept of global citizenship amongst the learners through teaching, pedagogy and research. The framework also provides inputs on the expectations, knowledge, skills and value system required by students to become global citizens.

>Read|>UGC Again Extends Thesis Submission Deadline For MPhil, PhD Students

In the E-book, the commission has mentioned all the important details including the introduction of global citizenship and global citizenship education, aims and others. The GCED aims to equip students with a deep knowledge of global issues and universal values like justice, equality, dignity and respect. The GCED will also develop cognitive skills to think critically and creatively and recognize the different dimensions, perspectives and angles of issues.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.