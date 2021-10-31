UGC Asks Colleges to Celebrate Oct 31 as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), the University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested all colleges and universities to organise a pledge-taking ceremony to mark the day.

UGC asked the students to pledge the objective of the day is to “preserve the unity, integrity, and security of the nation" as well as ensure the internal security of the country. The text of the pledge has also been provided by UGC in both English and Hindi.

“As you are aware the Government of India observes 31st October all over the country as a special occasion to foster and reinforce our dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity, and security of our nation, by celebrating it as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The occasion provides us an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity, and security of our country," the UGC said in its official notice.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, introduced in 2014, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, an Indian freedom fighter. Also known as the Iron Man of India, Patel was the first Deputy Prime Minister of India from 1947 to 1950. The objective of this day is to maintain unity and spread awareness about Patel’s contribution.

As per the official statement for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas cited by the Home Ministry, it reads, “The day will provide an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country."

UGC had earlier asked colleges to celebrate Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) by organising student visits to Indian “tourist destinations" and helping them understand the rich culture and diversity of the country. It had also attached a list of 100 tourist destinations released by the Ministry of Tourism.

