UGC Asks Colleges, Universities to Conduct Swachhta Pakhwada to Generate Awareness About Covid-19 Hygiene, Cleanliness

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised all colleges and universities to observe Swachhta Pakhwada from September 1 to 15.The UGC has written a letter to the vice chancellors and principals of all colleges and universities about the guidelines mentioned by Jal Shakti and Drinking Water and Sanitisation.

As per the guidelines, the varsities have been asked to organise a webinar on Swachhta Pakhwada, which is being celebrated across the country from September 1. All government departments including educational institutions to the ministry have been asked to actively participate in the same. The guidelines further asked the universities to display Swachhta or cleanliness messages on their websites.

Also read| What is the Digital University? Who Can Apply? UGC Chairman Explains its Implementation Process

Advertisement

Curb of usage of single use plastic and discourage use of plastic in offices, organise online competitions, develop information, education and communication dissemination on better hygiene related to Covid-19, and use social media to generate awareness, are among some of the other guidelines issued by UGC.

Swachhta Pakhwada is being celebrated since April 2016. This is the seventh year of celebrating the same. During this, all the activities related to cleanliness take place. People are made aware about cleanliness. It has also been said in the letter of UGC that the report of Swachhta Pakhwada activities should be sent to the email id ebsmbhrd19@gmail.com, and upload it on the Swachhta Review Portal of the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Read| UGC Releases Guidelines for Online, Distance Courses, Registration Ends on October 31

Earlier, the UGC had allowed universities and higher education institutions to hire distinguished experts as faculty members under a new category for which formal academic qualification and publication requirements will not be mandatory. According to the approved draft guidelines of Professors of Practice, experts from fields such as engineering, science, media, literature, entrepreneurship, social sciences, fine arts, civil services, and armed forces among others will be eligible to be hired.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here