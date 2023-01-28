The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed higher education institutions to adopt a tourist destination and carry out various activities encouraging students to learn about it. The Ministry of Tourism has prepared a concept note for the adoption of tourist destinations by universities.

“Students may also be encouraged to post their experiences through social media channels. The activities undertaken by the universities may also be uploaded on the UGC Activity Monitoring Port (UAMP)," reads an official notice.

The main objective of this concept is that every university or institution must identify and adopt a tourism destination, encourage students to learn about it, and organise activities centred around the place throughout the year. The varsities are also asked to encourage students to visit the destination on a timely basis as a part of the annual study tour. The commission believes that this would create engagement of the students with tourism destinations and even enhance their knowledge about the country.

Further in the notice, the commission said that during a review meeting conducted on May 17, 2022, held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was directed that each university should identify a tourist destination, encourage them to learn about that place, organise activities and plan visits as part of annual study tours.

As per the notification, every university or institution, must identify and adopt a tourism destination such as a city, town, wildlife century, or any other area that is significantly famous for the purpose of tourism. Concerned universities/institutions may contact the local India Tourism office or the concerned state government for further information about the destination.

Activities among the students such as painting competitions, essay writing, quiz competition, etc. may be carried out throughout the year keeping the destination as the theme.

An annual study tour of two to three days duration may be organised for the students. During this time students must visit some important tourist attractions, sites of historical importance, museum, wildlife sanctuary, handicraft centres, and many more places. Students are requested to post their experience through social media channels and also prepare a report as well as submit it to the university by the end of the tour.

