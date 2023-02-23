The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher educational institutions (HEI) to develop curriculum in the field of technical textiles. The statutory body has directed this in line with the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM). The Ministry of Textiles has provided a framework for designing this curriculum. It has been presented under the title of “General Guidelines for Enabling of Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles- for Private and Public Institutes".

These guidelines were launched to enhance the level of education in Technical Textiles at undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) levels to ensure that good talent and skillsets are developed in the segment. They cover directions related to funding for the enhancement of laboratory equipment, training of lab personnel, and specialised training of faculty members as well.

The total outlay that the government of India has earmarked for the National Textiles Mission (NTTM) to encourage this sector in the country to implement the outlay of Rs 1,480 crore for 2020-21 to 2023-24.

The guidelines mention in detail the specialisations and departments that are eligible to receive funding for the introduction of such courses. The maximum funds that can be allotted for UG and PG courses in this field are also noted. The application procedure and various evaluation criteria for receiving the amount can also be found in the guidelines. There are crucial distinctions regarding the funding availability for public and private institutes.

The draft concept note attached to the UGC circular mentions the credit structure for existing and proposed courses in this regard as well. The proposed infrastructure for teaching and research in technical textiles is also mentioned. It includes laboratories in verticals such as high-performance technical fibres, yarns, and fabrics.

Technical textiles courses offer high performance and find applications beyond clothing, such as in agriculture, medical, infrastructure development, automotive, aerospace, sports, protective clothing, packaging, and more. The global demand for technical textiles has been on the rise in recent years due to improving economic conditions. India, in particular, has immense domestic and export potential in this field.

