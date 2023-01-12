UGC Asks Universities to Encourage Students to Attend Webinar on National Youth Day

The Universities of Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities and colleges to attend a webinar on National Youth Day, January 12. The day is celebrated on January 12 every year since 1984 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The webinar will run from 3-4.30 pm on January 12 and have a dedicated question and answer session as well.

In order to mark the 39th National Youth Day this year, the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) is launching a series of webinars titled “IP Manthan". The notification, from UGC, said that “periodic discussions will be organized under the IP Manthan series on the importance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) vis-i-vis the economic and cultural development of the country."

The series will be sparked off with the issue of ‘how youth can contribute towards the field of IPRs’ being taken up for discussion on January 12. The session will be chaired by Prof Unnat P. Pandit, CGPDTM, India. Eminent panellists such as Prof. Prabuddha Ganguli, Advisor of VISION-IPR in Mumbai, Dr Ketaki Bapat, Adviser scientist ‘G’, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof. Amogh Dev Rai, Executive Director, Sanrachana Foundation, Dr Aniruddha Joshi, Founder and CEO, Atreya Innovations, and Dr A Lakshmanan, Managing Director, Nanoventions, will be present at the event.

In the notification, UGC has asked the addressees to encourage the students and young people to participate in the webinar. There is no registration required to be a part of the webinar and those interested can join it through this link:

Swami Vivekananda was born in Kolkata in 1863. He devoted his life to national reawakening and inspired the country’s youth towards a national renaissance. National Youth Day, which envisions more freedom to make choices based on changing circumstances, is marked across the country at schools and colleges. Programmes like speeches, music, youth conventions, seminars, Yoga, presentations, competitions in essay-writing, recitations and sports are held annually.

