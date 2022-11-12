UGC Directs Colleges to Participate in Workshop on New Fellowship Management Portal

For direct benefit transfer payments, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is disbursing fellowship and scholarship amounts via a bank portal integrated with the public financial management system. According to the official announcement, Canara Bank has created the Scholarship and Fellowship Management Portal (SFMP) for the disbursement of funds. From November 14 to November 18, the commission has decided to conduct a training session/workshop for nodal officers working on the portal in virtual mode.

The Commission has requested all the institutions to make their concerned nodal officers (Maker/Checker) operating on SFMP attend the workshop. The virtual meeting link will be provided separately.

Advertisement

In a letter dated November 11, the UGC explained that payments are generated automatically on the portal for all awardees linked by University/Institution/College based on monthly confirmation of candidates by the respective University/Institution/College on the designated website- scholarship.canarabank.in.

Read | International Teachers’ Olympiad 2022 Announces Rs 10 Lakh Cash Prizes for top 100 Teachers

Some time ago, UGC introduced new features in the portal such as linking initiation by the scholar, monthly payment confirmation initiation by the scholar, tracking module, grievance module, and onboarding of academic users.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently announced the transfer of three national fellowship schemes to designated ministries. The National Fellowships for SC and OBC have now been transferred to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. In addition, the Maulana Azad National Fellowship is transferred to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The National Fellowship for SC (NFSC) is available to candidates from scheduled castes who are pursuing higher education in the sciences, humanities, social sciences, engineering, and technology. This scholarship has 2000 slots available for all subjects. Likewise, the National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes is open to candidates belonging to the OBC category and who are pursuing higher education. Every year, 300 fellowship slots are available across all subjects.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Maulana Azad National Fellowship offers financial assistance to students from six minority communities which include Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsi, and Sikh.

Read all the Latest Education News here