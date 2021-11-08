UGC Directs Colleges to Translate English Study Material into Indian Languages

The University Grant Commission (UGC) will be translating its existing literature material into Indian languages. This will include the materials which so far have been available in only English. The Ministry of Education has asked vice-chancellors of all the universities to work out a plan and share it on UGC’s University Activity Monitoring Portal latest by November 2021.

The aim behind this move is to enable students to learn their mother tongue while developing critical thinking and building a better understanding of the knowledge systems and other key things.

In states where the local language other than Hindi is used and spoken more prominently, the study material will be translated to that said language. With less than two weeks left to submit the detailed plan, universities have already started chalking out a layout.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced by the central government also lays emphasis on expanding India’s translation and interpretation efforts to make quality learning material available in various Indian languages.

UGC has directed the translation as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebration. UGC has been working on the celebration for some time now. It recently asked its affiliate colleges and universities to conduct seminars on lesser-known freedom fighters and historical events. The commissions also provided a list of such freedom fighters along with the name of states they belonged to.

In another move, the commission had invited applications for 75 “young creative minds" interested in various categories of filmmaking. Candidates who would be selected by a panel of filmmaking experts will be given an opportunity to participate in activities of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) slated to be conducted between November 20 and 28 in Goa.

The 75-week-long Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign will begin in March 2022 and will go on till August 15, 2023, celebrating the 75 years of India’s independence from British occupation.

