The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notice enlisting help from all higher educational institutions (HEIs) from across the country for a survey. The statutory body has directed all universities and colleges to take part in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR) graduate income index (GII) survey.

All one-year graduate alumni from non-agricultural backgrounds are eligible to participate in the survey. The GII is part of a 2017 project that ICAR- Agricultural Education Division and National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) launched with financial assistance from the World Bank.

“We request your support to promote the graduate income index (GII) by circulating this letter to universities and colleges offering UGC-approved four-year degree programs such as BTech/BE/BPharm/HMCT etc, except agri and allied background courses," reads the notice.

Most UGC-approved HEIs maintain a database of their alumni and stay connected with them via various activities. Thus, ICAR has requested the commission to direct universities it has approved to promote this survey through push emails to target alumni.

The online survey questionnaire is developed to collect the responses to 30 questions across three areas:

i) General and perceptual benefits

ii) Remuneration

iii) Aspirational benefits.

The responses collected through this survey will help the commission to understand the potential outcome on the graduate income of alumni currently working in various sectors. They will also receive feedback on existing education delivery mechanisms. The GII survey aims to strengthen and streamline higher education in agriculture across the country. The last date to submit the survey is March 15.

Under the National Agricultural Higher Educational Project (NAHEP) project, the ICAR will be creating an alumni database by launching the income index. The main objective of this project is to develop resources and mechanisms for supporting infrastructure, faculty, and student advancement.

