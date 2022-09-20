Home » News » education-career » UGC Discontinues Fellowship of AMU Scholar Javid Ahmad Reshi for 'Advocating Separatism'

UGC Discontinues Fellowship of AMU Scholar Javid Ahmad Reshi for 'Advocating Separatism'

As per the report submitted by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Reshi was “confirmed secessionist and advocate of the violent campaign currently underway in J&K”.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has discontinued the fellowship and stopped the payments of Aligarh Muslim University scholar Javid Ahmad Reshi. The UGC states that the action has been taken against him for “advocating separatism".

The resident of Bandipora district of Kashmir, Reshi was a Maulana Azad National Fellowship holder. He was pursuing his PhD from the English Department of AMU. The Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme is the scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs being implemented through the UGC.

