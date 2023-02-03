The University Grants Commission (UGC) has once again extended the last date for submission of comments, suggestions, and feedback on the draft for setting up and operation of campuses of foreign higher educational institutions (FHEIs) in India. As per the latest update, the deadline has been extended to February 20 after the UGC received requests from stakeholders. Earlier, the last date for such submissions was tomorrow, February 3, and prior to that, it was January 18.

“In view of the requests being received from the stakeholders to extend the last date for submitting comments/suggestions/feedback on the aforesaid draft Regulations, the last date is hereby further extended to 20th February 2023," reads the notice. The Commission has further informed that the comments, suggestions, or feedback should be sent to ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com.

Foreign higher educational institutions will be able to set up campuses in the country after approval from the UGC with the help of this new regulation. In order to establish campuses in India, the FHEIs must meet specific requirements, as per the UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar.

According to the UGC guidelines on foreign universities, one of the main factors is that the varsity must have achieved a ranking in the top 500 of the overall or subject-specific worldwide rankings. This ranking will be crossed-checked and determined by the commission from time to time. Additionally, the FHEI applicant should also be a renowned institution in their home country.

UGC had earlier issued guidelines stating that the applicant universities must release their prospectus for the access of students. The information brochure or prospectus should comprise information on the number of seats in each programme, the fee structure, the eligibility criteria, the admissions procedure, and the refund policy on their website.

The educational prospectus must be available at least 60 days before the admission process begins. Foreign universities with campuses in India can offer full-time programmes in offline mode only, UGC said. Meaning that there will be no online or distance learning available to candidates in these specific institutions. The applicant universities which fulfill all the criteria set by the commission will get the initial approval for 10 years. It will be renewed in the ninth year only after the meeting of certain conditions.

