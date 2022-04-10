UGC India’s Twitter Handle Hacked

The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) official Twitter account has been hacked on today, April 10. Unidentified hackers took control of the commission’s Twitter handle which goes by the username — @ugc_india — and posted several irrelevant tweets. The hackers have also tagged several unknown people’s account of the social media platform.

The hacker had also replaced the profile photo by a cartoon picture. It now appears as blank to the public. The bio of the Twitter account which has over 2,95,000 followers too was changed.

This comes after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office’s (UP CMO) official Twitter account was hacked. Prior to that, the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) social media account was hacked. Several tweets were posted tagging many people from IMD’s account but the account was restored after a few hours. UGC’s Twitter was the third government account to have been hacked in a span of two days.

The UGC India is a statutory body which was set up by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India in accordance to the UGC Act 1956. It is charged with coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of higher education in the country. It was established on December 28, 1953.

