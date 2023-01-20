UGC Introduces Four UG, PG Online Courses For January Semester

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has developed four Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) that will be offered on the SWAYAM platform for the January Semester of 2023. The UGC SWAYAM courses are for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) candidates. As per the official notice, three MOOCs are for the revival of India as a Global Centre of Buddhist Culture and Tourism. These include the History of Indian Buddhism, Abhidhamma (Pali), and Buddhist Philosophy.

The fourth MOOC is on Community Engagement and Social Responsibility. “UGC has also developed a MOOC course on Community Engagement and Social Responsibility which is a major recommendation of NEP 2020, as part of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) in India," read the notice. .

Further, in the official notice, UGC has requested the Higher Education Institutions (HEls) to get these new MOOCs approved and adopted via their statutory bodies as per the University Grants Commission (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) Regulations, 2021.

The Commission has asked Universities/Colleges to encourage students and new learners to enroll themselves for these courses in large numbers.

Details on January 2023 Semester Courses for SWAYAM (UGC): Annexure-l

- History of Indian Buddhism

The course will begin on 6 February and will end on 22 May 2023. The enrolment end date is 15 March 2023. The Host University/institute that approved the MOOG for Credit Transfer is the Central lnstitute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS), Samath, Varanasi.

- Abhidhamma (Pali)

The course will begin on 6 February and end on 22 May 2023. The last date to enroll for the course is 15 March 2023. The Host University that approved the MOOG for Credit Transfer is the Central lnstitute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS), Samath, Varanasi.

- Buddhist Philosophy

The programme begins on 6 February and will conclude on 22 May this year. The deadline to apply for the course is 15 March 2023. The Host University for Credit Transfer is Central lnstitute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS), Samath, Varanasi, UP.

- Community Engagement & Social Responsibility

The course will start on 6 February and end on 17 April. The last date to enroll for the course is 15 March 2023. The Host University that approved the MOOG for Credit Transfer is Dayalbagh Educational lnstitute (Deemed to be University), Dayalbagh Agra.

