UGC Invites Application For Recognition Of ODL, Online Courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications from higher education institutions (HEIs) for recognition to offer programmes under the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or online mode from the academic year 2023-24. The HEIs may submit their applications online at deb.ugc.ac.in. The application must be submitted between March 15 and 31.

As per the official notice, the duly certified hard copy of the online application form along with the original affidavit and annexure should reach the Joint Secretary’s office by April 15. The address of the office is - Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, 35-Ferozeshah Road, New Delhi – 110001.

The eligible HEIs, that have already been recognised by the UGC to offer ODL and/or online programmes for the academic year 2023-24, can apply for recognition of additional programmes if any.

Advertisement

It is to be noted that the mere submission of an application form should not be considered a grant of approval. All applications submitted by HEIs will be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC regulations, 2020 and its amendments.

The HEIs are requested to visit the Commission’s Distance Education Bureau (DEB) website at deb.ugc.ac.in, for a prescribed application fee and for further updates or announcements in this regard.

Meanwhile, the application submission window is open throughout the year for:

— HEIs entitled to offer online programmes without prior approval of the Commission as per Regulation 3(B)(a) of UGC Regulations, 2020 and its amendments.

— Category-I HEIs, notified by the Commission as per UGC Regulations, 2018 and its amendments for offering programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

In February, UGC informed that they have developed a portal to effectively track the qualitative reforms by the HEIs in the country. UGC chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said that the portal has been named Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education (UTSAH) will also provide complete information about UGC’s initiatives for qualitative reforms.

Advertisement

The portal will collect information from HEIs in 10 main areas such as digital empowerment and online education; multidisciplinary, skill development employability among others.

Read all the Latest Education News here