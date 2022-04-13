UGC Invites Proposal for Development of Online Course on Indian Artic Policy

University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited online proposals for the development of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on the six pillars of Indian Artic Policy (IAP) at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels for the SWAYAM platform. As per the UGC, institutions can submit their proposals by May 15 at the official website of SWAYAM platform at swayam.gov.in.

In a letter to the vice-chancellors of universities, directors of IITs, and principals of all colleges, UGC has sought proposals on- science and research, climate and environmental protection, economic and human development, transportation and connectivity, governance and international cooperation and national capacity building in Arctic region.

The policy was unveiled by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh in March this year. In its letter, the UGC states, “India’s Arctic Policy will play an essential role in preparing the country for a future where humankind’s biggest challenges, like climate change, can be addressed through collective will and effort."

“Implementing India’s Arctic Policy will involve multiple stakeholders, including academia, research community, business and industry. There is a need to create awareness among Universities, Colleges about the availability of courses, job and research opportunities in the area of Arctic/polar studies," it added.

In its letter, UGC stated that a decision to generate course content on artic or polar Studies for inclusion on SWAYAM platform was taken on the basis of a meeting held at National Security Council Secretariat. “In this regard the UGC is inviting proposals from the institutions," read the letter.

President Pranab Mukherjee had launched the Swayam and Swayam Prabha platforms to facilitate imparting education to all. The Swayam programme offers digital classrooms with the help of internet and satellite connectivity to the remotest corners in the country.

