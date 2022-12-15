UGC Invites Suggestions on Guidelines for Faculty Training on Indian Knowledge System

The University Grants Commission has invited suggestions on draft guidelines for the training of faculty on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS). The guidelines have been introduced with an aim to integrate Indian traditional knowledge with modern subjects with ease. UGC, in its notification on December 14, sought feedback from stakeholders on the draft regulations for Faculty Training on IKS. The suggestions must be mailed to the commission at iks.ugc2022@gmail.com by December 28, 2022.

UGC is introducing the above-said regulations for the training of faculty in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

“In pursuance of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) which lays special emphasis on the promotion of Indian Languages, Arts and Culture, UGC has come up with the ‘Guidelines for training of faculty on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) to facilitate a seamless integration of Indian traditional knowledge with modern subjects," the commission said in the statement.

The NEP 2020 recommends incorporating Indian Knowledge Systems into curriculums at all levels of education. The policy’s success is heavily reliant on the efforts of committed educators. Although most faculty in Higher Education Institutions across the country are experts in their fields, they may need additional familiarisation with Indian Knowledge Systems, says UGC.

Teacher training/orientation in HEIs is typically provided by a variety of agencies, including HRDCs and the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission on Teachers Training (PMMMNMTT), also known as the Malviya Mission. UGC has asserted that the faculty should attend a mandatory induction programme as well as periodic refresher courses in order to advance professionally.

UGC recently announced a new framework for undergraduate programmes. In line with NEP, UGC has amended the CBCS and created a Curriculum and Credit Framework for UG courses. According to the fresh FYUP curriculum, candidates have the flexibility to move from one discipline of study to another, as well as multiple entry and exit options with a UG certificate/ UG diploma/ or degree depending on the number of credits secured.

