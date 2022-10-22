UGC Invites Suggestions on Teaching Methods, Evaluation Under NEP 2022

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited suggestions for the framing of “Guidelines for Pedagogical Approach and Evaluation/Assessment." All stakeholders can send in their suggestions on or before November 14. The various NEP departments update the curriculum, offer advanced pedagogical methods, and revise assessments and evaluations to promote high-quality learning. To promote these goals, UGC has prepared guidelines.

The National Education Policy 2020 focuses on a blend of Indian traditional value-based education with the current technology-dominated teaching and learning process. It employs a number of strategies in an effort to reform the current educational system, reads the official notice.

The draft guidelines for pedagogical approaches or teaching methods and evaluation assessment are accessible for comment/suggestions from stakeholders through November 14, according to a tweet from the UGC India account. “UGC invites comment/suggestions from stakeholders on the Draft Guidelines for Pedagogical Approaches and Evaluation Assessment at ssiwach.ugc@nic.in up to 14 Nov, 2022," reads the tweet.

To enhance their potential and help students attain the required learning outcomes, teachers should be given the appropriate training in pedagogical approaches. Along with this, a range of assessment tools will be developed for greater and inclusive student productivity, the notice added. The NEP emphasises updated pedagogy to develop an interdisciplinary grasp of fundamental ideas, the formulation and identification of issues, and the investigation of potential solutions in students.

The curriculum and pedagogies must be reoriented and rebuilt for the NEP 2020’s goal of developing well-rounded, qualified individuals with 21st-century abilities. This involves enhancing the standard of the curriculum and employing the right methodologies to effectively deliver to the students. In order to better contribute to the realisation of the NEP 2020 goal, the recommendations in the draft aim to offer creative pedagogies and develop the linkage between graduate attributes, as defined in the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF), and learning demands and pedagogical approaches.

