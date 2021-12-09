UGC Launches Consortium for Academic Research and Ethics to Mandate Quality Research

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched a book on ‘Academic Integrity and Research Quality’ to improve the quality of research under its initiative ‘Quality Mandate.’ The initiative aims to ensure quality and excellence in higher education by promoting high-quality research.

The book comprises 16 well-researched articles that cover the basic parameters of ethics, publishing codes, and principles of research for various disciplines. The book is available on UGC’s official website ugc.ac.in.

The commission issued a letter instructing all the universities and colleges to take appropriate measures to adopt academic research practices to improve the quality of research and academic integrity as well as publication ethics as mentioned in the e-book.

Earlier, the UGC established a Consortium For Academic Research and Ethics (CARE) to enhance the research capacity, promote research culture and academic and research integrity in the Indian Universities and Colleges.

The commission has also identified four regional universities as CARE for creating and maintenance of “Reference List of Quality Journals (CARE List)" in 2018. Journals Analysis cell was set up at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) which functions under the supervision of the CARE Empowered Committee (CARE – EC).

To facilitate submission of new journals, UGC has identified Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi (Northern Region), Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara (Western Region), University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad (Southern Region) and Tezpur University, Assam (Eastern Region) as four regional centres for CARE.

Recently, UGC has also introduced an e-book on “Educational Framework for Global Citizenship in Higher Education" to provide conceptual clarity on how Higher educational institutions can integrate the concept of Global Citizenship amongst the students through teaching, pedagogy, and research.

