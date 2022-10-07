UGC Launches UG, PG Courses on Cyber Security to Celebrates Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday launched courses on cyber security and data protection for undergraduates and postgraduates level students as part of the Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas 2022 celebration.

The courses aim at helping students from both technical and non-technical streams to develop an understanding of cyber security issues. The courses will be introduced in universities and colleges under elective or optional categories for students from all streams.

Speaking on the occasion, M. Jagadesh Kumar said, “This syllabus aims to create more aware, responsive and responsible digital citizens, thereby contributing effectively to an overall healthy cyber security posture and ecosystem."

He further said, “For classroom transaction of these courses at UG and PG level, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) may invite Cyber Security/Computer/IT qualified faculty or experts from Industry/Subject Matter Experts to take the lectures, practical and tutorials."

According to the syllabus issued by the UGC, undergraduate students will study basic and mid-level concepts and postgraduate students will cover mid and advanced-level concepts. The undergraduate syllabus includes topics including introduction to cyber security, cybercrime and laws, social media overview, e-commerce, digital payments, and digital devices security, among others.

“After completion of this module, students will be able to understand the basic security aspects related to computers and mobile. They will be able to use basic tools and technologies to protect their devices," the syllabus document read.

At the postgraduate level, the topics that will be covered include cyber crimes, cyber laws, data privacy and security, cyber security management, and compliance and governance, among others.

“After finishing this module, students will have an understanding of the legal framework that exists in India for cybercrime, including aspects related to personal data privacy and security. They will also get insight into the Data Protection Bill, 2019, and data privacy and security issues related to social media platforms," the document stated.

