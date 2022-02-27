UGC Likely to Rollout New Guidelines For Online Learning in April

The central government is likely to introduce a new set of guidelines for online learning in the next month. Confirming the development in an interview with a leading news daily, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said guidelines will be accompanied by a slew of initiatives for student welfare.

“In the next few months, the government will roll out initiatives for students in the field of online education. All of them have to come together so that students can garner maximum benefit out of it," Kumar was quoted as saying.

The UGC chief added that the emphasis will also be on creating awareness about schemes like Academic Bank of Credit (ABC), and others initiated for the welfare of the students.

With the ABC scheme, students will be able to get tailor-made degree courses where they simultaneously pursue different courses from separate universities and collect credits. The credits can be stored by the students in their credit account and can later be redeemed to obtain a degree.

Kumar said that if universities start offering online courses, the ABC scheme will give students an option to choose their desired course from a wider range of choices. The UGC is already deliberating the implementation of various central and state universities across the country.

Meanwhile, with amendments in the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, the commission is also planning to allow more education institutes to offer online degree courses to students. There will be no cutoff for admission in such courses and students who passed class 12 will be directly able to seek admission in course of their choice.

Kumar added that regulations were likely to facilitate the formation of digital universities with various institutions emerging as knowledge-providing hubs. He pointed to a bigger role for the edtech companies in the digital university setup where there will be able to partner with education institutions for offering learning and examination support.

