UGC NET 2022 Result Soon: What to Check in Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET 2022 results soon. Before that, the NTA will be releasing the final answer keys for the December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles of UGC NET. An official confirmation of the dates, however, is still awaited. The UGC NET result for 2022 will be made available to the aspirants through ugcnet.nta.nic.in, which can be checked using the candidate’s application number and date of birth.

The NTA had previously released a provisional answer key for UGC NET, with objection accepted till October 26. Candidates who had doubts about the answers could request a cross-check by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Indian nationals’ eligibility for assistant professor and junior research fellowship positions in universities and colleges is determined by the UGC NET examination.

UGC NET results: How to check

Step 1: Go to the ugcnet.nta.nic.in exam website

Step 2: From the site, click the link to view scorecards.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary login details.

Step 4: Submit and check your results.

Ste 5: Print the results page for later reference.

UGC NET results: What to check

Candidates must ensure their result is error-free. In addition to the candidate’s personal information, the NTA UGC NET result will contain the following details:

— Name of the course that the applicant took,

— Total number of candidates enrolled in that subject,

— Number of candidates who appeared in the subject, post-applied, that is, JRF and assistant professor or assistant professor only,

— Maximum marks,

— Name of the paper(s),

— Marks secured in each paper,

— Percentage of marks obtained,

— Percentile secured in each paper,

— Result,

— Date of result

The UGC NET 2022 was conducted in four phases from July 9 to October 14. For 82 topics, the category- and subject-specific UGC NET cut-off for 2022 has been announced. The minimal qualifying mark is 40 per cent for the general category and 35 per cent for the reserved category, according to the UGC NET cut-off 2022 notice.

