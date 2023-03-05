UGC NET 2023 Disrupted in Jaipur, Chaos at Centre After Electricity Snapped

The University Grants Commission (UGC) NET 2023 was disrupted at one of the centres in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Friday, March 3. The disruption was caused by the roguish behaviour of some men who disconnected the electricity supply and created a commotion, said National Testing Agency (NTA). The chaos at the centre led to the exam being stalled and police were called in. Further, to assess the situation, an additional observer also reached the exam centre.

A video of the UGC-NET examination at Jaipur’s Nitin Girls Senior Secondary School (NGSSS) is making rounds on social media. In the video, students can be seen taking the examination amid chaos bereft of any order and without any supervision.

“The UGC NET examination scheduled on March 3 started a bit late at Nitin Girls Senior Secondary School, Jaipur at 9.15 am when 174 candidates successfully logged in. The examination was, however, disrupted at around 9.30 am by some unscrupulous elements. The electricity supply to some of the rooms was snapped by these elements and amidst the commotion thus created, the examination had to be stopped and police had to be called in," an NTA official told PTI.

At around 11:15 AM examination resumed and all the students appearing in the examination were given full three hours to complete the examination. It is said that some students also opted for the second shift in the same centre.

Taking into consideration the sensitivity of the matter, the National Testing Agency arranged for the examination of candidates appearing in the second shift at other Jaipur centres. NTA also arranged buses for the students to be carried to other centres.

According to NTA, forensic analysis of answers submitted by the aspirants will be done before the declaration of their results. An FIR has also been registered against those men who tried to disrupt the examination at the concerned centre.

Meanwhile, NTA has set up a committee consisting of cyber security experts among others to investigate the issue. Till the panel furnishes its report, the exam centre has been debarred from being used in any examination by the agency. The UGC NET exam December 2022 session began all over the country on February 21, and is scheduled to conclude by March 10.

