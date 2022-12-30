UGC NET 2023 June Cycle to be Held From June 13 to 22: UGC Chairman

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 for the June 2023 cycle will be conducted from June 13 to 22, the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has announced. This comes after theUGC NET December 2022 cycle registration began on December 29 and the exam will be conducted from February 21 to March 10.

Now, UGC has also announced the dates of June 2023 cycle of UGC NET. “Release of the Dates for UGC NET June 2023 Cycle: UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023. For further clarification and latest updates regarding the examination dates and other information, the Candidates are advised to visit and concerned website of the above-mentioned examinations," tweeted Kumar.

The UGC NET 2022 was held in four phases from July to October. The examination took place for the combined cycle of December 2021 and June 2022. The December and June cycles were merged as the December 2021 exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. hence the NTA decided to combine the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles to reduce the impact on candidates and to make the exam cycles more consistent.

According to the UGC NET cut-off 2022 notice, the minimum qualifying mark is 40 per cent for the general category and 35 per cent for the reserved category. Based on the government of India’s reservation scheme, the total number of slots will be divided among various categories. The UGC NET is conducted to determine Indian nationals’ eligibility for assistant professor and junior research fellowship positions in universities and colleges.

