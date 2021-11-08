UGC NET Admit Card 2021: When to Expect Hall Ticket

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to issue the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2021) anytime soon on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The agency is however yet to announce a fixed date for the release of admit cards. Those who submitted the application for UGC NET for the above-mentioned sessions can access the admit card by using their registered login credentials like application number, date of birth, and other details.

The UGC NET this year will be conducted by combining two sessions — December 2020 and June 2021 sessions. The examination is scheduled to begin on November 20 and continue till December 5. As per the detailed schedule, the exam will be held on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 4 and 5 in two shifts.

“The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on the date, shift, time and discipline as indicated on his/her admit card," reads the official statement.

Once the admit card is released, candidates must download it and take a hard copy as entry will not be allowed to the examination hall without the admit card. The UGC-NET hall ticket will contain all the important information such as exam date, shift, exam centre, candidate’s roll number, candidate’s name, candidate’s date of birth, and other crucial details.

The UGC-NET will be conducted online in two shifts. Paper I will comprise of 50 questions and will have 100 marks while paper 2 will have 100 questions and it will be of 200 marks. There will be no negative marking.

n the past 10 months, the UGC NET has been postponed four times. The agency had merged the December 2020 and June 2021 sessions as neither of the two attempts could be held yet on time due to Covid-19. The exam was last scheduled to be held between October 17 to 25 but later deferred.

