UGC NET Advanced City Intimation Slip Out, Admit Card Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced city intimation slip for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 attempts. Both the attempts have been merged this time and instead of two exams, a single exam will be held for two attempts. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their city intimation slip from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The advanced city intimation slip will inform candidates about the city they have to appear for the exam in. This is not admit card. To get entry to the exam hall, students will have to download their admit card or hall ticket from official websites. The UGC NET admit card will be released soon.

UGC NET Advanced City Intimation Slip: How to Download

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the city intimation sip link in the lower right corner

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be available, download

This year, a new subject ‘Hindu Studies’ has been added to UGC NET taking the total subjects to 82.

The application fee has also been increased by approximately 10 percent. The application fee for the general category or Unreserved category has increased by Rs 100 to Rs 1,100, up from Rs 1,000 last year. Meanwhile, the fee for EWS, OBC-NCL has been increased by Rs 50, making the fee for this year Rs 550. Lastly, the application fee for SC, ST, PwD and transgender has been increased by Rs 25, making it stand at Rs 275 now.

Last year, candidates protested seeking to increase the qualifying cut-off. Every year, about 6 per cent candidates are qualified, however, since the two attempts are being merged, candidates claim that the qualifying cut-off too should be doubled to 12 as in case of two sessions, the chances of more candidates getting selected would have been twice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.