UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 Exams from November 20

After a large section of students took to social media platforms to voice their concerns regarding multiple postponements of the UGC NET exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced finalized dates for the eligibility test. The UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will now be held on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, and December 1, 3, 4, and 5.

The UGC NET December 2020 attempt has been merged with June 2021. The December 2020 session was postponed due to COVID-19, hence to regularise the UGC-NET exam cycles, it was merged with June 2021 cycle. In the past 10 months, the UGC NET has been postponed four times and neither of the two attempts could be held yet.

Recently, candidates demanded the Education Minister release the final dates of the exam as soon as possible. They also demanded that 30 days’ notice be given to them before the exams and not hold it suddenly so that they are able to prepare. Candidates have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #ReleaseNETEXAMDATE to ask for the exam dates.

The admit cards for the same will be released soon. Usually, the UGC NET admit cards are released 10 days ahead of the exam. Students can start checking the official website from November 10 onwards. UGC NET admit card will be released at nta.ac.in ugcnet.nta.ac.in. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of assistant professor across colleges affiliated to UGC.

Usually, UGC-NET is conducted twice every year - once in June and another in December. UGC-NET is conducted for 81 subjects to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian universities and colleges. It is a CBT exam of three hours duration without any break. In total 50 questions are asked in the paper I and 100 questions are asked in paper II of two marks each.

