UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 Combined Session Application Deadline Extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the application deadline for UGC NET 2022. Candidates can now apply till May 30 at nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 attempts. Usually, UGC NET is held twice a year, however, due to a delay in schedule, the December 2021 and June 2022 attempts have been merged.

“In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022," the UGC chairperson Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar informed.

Apart from merging of two attempts, the UGC NET this year under goes serval changes including application fee, number of subjects, exam centres, and answer key challenge fees. The application fee has increased by approximately 10 percent. The application fee for the general category or Unreserved category has increased by Rs 100 to Rs 1,100, up from Rs 1,000 last year. Meanwhile, the fee for EWS, OBC-NCL has been increased by Rs 50, making the fee for this year Rs 550. Lastly, the application fee for SC, ST, PwD and transgender has been increased by Rs 25, making it stand at Rs 275 now.

Further, a new subject ‘Hindu Studies’ has been added to UGC NET taking the total to 82. The UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in 541 different cities; up from 239 centres last year, according to information provided in information brochure.

For December 2020 and June 2021 sessions too there was a combined attempt for UGC NET. At that time candidates had demanding that for two merged attempts the pass percentage should also be doubled. A large section of candidates claim that had there been two separate sessions, then as per rules, six per cent of candidates would have qualified in each of the exam, hence, since students lost one chance due to pandemic and a combined exam was held, the qualifying percentage should be increased to 12 per cent.

Meanwhile, the commission had earlier announced that PhD will not be mandatory to teach in central universities. The move has been taken so that industry experts without PhD degrees are able to apply for assistant professor posts across colleges and varsities. New positions will be created for such teachers and will likely be called as Professor of Practice or Associate Professor of Practice.

