UGC NET December 2022 Application Window Closes Today; Apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online application process for the UGC NET December 2022 session today, January 23. Candidates who have not submitted their application yet can do so by visiting the official page of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official notice, the facility to submit the online application forms will close at 5 pm, however, the candidates will be able to pay their application fee by 11:50 pm.

While filling up the UGC NET December 2022 form, candidates must have a valid email ID and registered mobile number. They are further advised to keep a few documents like scanned copies of photographs and signatures, bank account details, and education qualification certificates ready before applying for the UGC NET December 2022 exam.

The online application forms for UGC NET December 2022 session are for Assistant Professor (AP) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) exams. Earlier the last day to apply for the UGC NET December 2022 session was 17 January, however, NTA had extended it for another six days. Candidates should make note that all information entered during the online registration process is correct.

UGC NET December 2022: Check the steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the UGC NET December 2022 registration link on the home page.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill up the application form as asked and make the required payment.

Step 5: Once the process is done, click on submit.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the UGC NET December 2022 form for further need.

Find the direct link here: https://examinationservices.nic.in/ExamSys22part2/Root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjhAA3EVfELDJcYWaBP7q8mu

The UGC NET 2023 exam will be conducted from 21 February 2023 up to 10 March 2023. The examination city slip will be issued in the first week of February this year and admit card will be released in the second week of February. The online registrations for June 2023 session will begin soon.

