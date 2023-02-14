The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the examination city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 examination. Students can check and download the exam city slip from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the exam city intimation slip, candidates will have to enter their application number and Date of Birth (DoB) on the portal.

“Candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/w.e.f. 13 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein," reads the official notice. It is to be noted that this city intimation slip is not the admit card for the exam. This slip is an advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located.

The Agency has also stated that the admit card for the UGC NET December 2022 will be issued later. As per the schedule, the UGC NET December 2022 (Phase I, 57 Subjects) will be conducted at different centres throughout the country from February 21 to February 24. The deadline for submission of the UGC NET application form was January 23. While filling up the application form, candidates were allowed to select four cities of their choice.

UGC NET December 2022: Steps to download exam city intimation slip

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022’ in the latest news section on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the required credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth).

Step 4: Then click on submit.

Step 5: The UGC NET December 2022 city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save, download, and keep a printout of the intimation slip for future reference.

In case any student faces difficulty in downloading or checking the exam city intimation slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase I, they can contact the concerned department on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA for all the latest updates.

