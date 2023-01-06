UGC NET December 2022: NTA Revises Upper Age Limit for JRF, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the upper age limit for UGC NET December 2022 aspirants. After receiving few representations from candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF, the agency has set the last date to December 1, 2022 instead of Februrary 1, 2023. The UGC NET December 2022 will be conducted from February 21 to March 10.

“Few representations have been received from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF. The NET Bureau of UGC (vide Letter No.4-1/2019(NET/NTA) dated 02 January 2023) has requested NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for JRF as 01.12.2022 instead of 01.02.2023," reads the official notice.

As per the notice, candidates must not be more 30 years as of 01.12.2022. However, a relaxation of up to five years has been provided to candidates belonging to OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, and third gender categories and to women applicants.

“Relaxation will also be provided to the candidates with research experience, limited to the period spent on research in the relevant / related subject of postgraduation degree, subject to a maximum of 5 years, on production of a certificate from appropriate authority, which should be a recognized Indian university / Institute of National Importance / foreign university which is duly approved / recognized / accredited in its own Country / Public Sector Undertaking of Government of India / State Government in India," the notice added.

Further, a relaxation of upto five years is provided to the candidates who have served in the armed forces subject to the length of service in the armed forces up to Dec 1, 2022. The total age relaxation must not exceed five years.

There is no upper age limit in applying UGC-NET for the assistant professor. The last date to apply for UGC NET December 2022 session is January 17, and the last date to make payment of application fees is January 18 through the official websites — nta.ac.in, or ugcnet.nta.nic.in..

