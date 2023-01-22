UGC NET December 2022 Registration Deadline Extended till January 23

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the online application deadline for the National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in till January 23 upto 5.00 PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET December 2022 exam from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours. The paper will be conducted in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The UGC-NET December edition in 83 subjects will be conducted in CBT mode.

The city of exam centre will be released in the first week of February 2023. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from NTA’s official website from the second week of February

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam schedule, syllabus and other details available in the notification below: Direct link to UGC NET 2022 Information Bulletin.

UGC NET December 2022 Registration: Steps to apply for UGC NET 2022

Step 1. Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on “UGC NET December 2022" application link

Step 3. Register and proceed with the application process

Step 4. Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit

Step 5. Check and download the form, take a printout for future reference

UGC NET December 2022 Registration: Application Fee

The applicants from General/ Unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1100, whereas General-EWS/OBC-NCL will have to pay the fee of Rs 550. The candidates from SC/ST/PwD and Third gender category will pay the fee of Rs 275.

Candidates must make sure that all the information they have provided on the registration form is accurate. Candidates won’t receive any adjustment options due to the lengthy registration form deadline.

