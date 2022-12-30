UGC NET December 2022 Registrations Open, Exam From February 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the UGC NET December 2022. The application process started on December 29. The UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for junior research fellowship and eligibility for assistant professor will be held between February 21 and March 10, 2023. Candidates may apply for UGC NET through the official websites nta.ac.in, or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note the deadline to fill out online applications for the UGC NET is January 17, 5 pm. The correction window for the application will be opened from January 19 to 20. The UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar took to his Twitter handle to inform about the schedule for the UGC NET December 2022.

“Announcement on UGC-NET December 2022:NTA has been entrusted by UGC for conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘JRF and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges," the UGC chairperson tweeted. He also added that the UGC-NET will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 83 subjects.

UGC NET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website of UGC NET 2023.

Step 2: Look for the link that reads, “Apply For UGC NET 2023" on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself on the portal.

Step 4: Log in using credentials and fill up the application form.

Step 5: Upload the scanned copies of the documents required and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The information regarding the location of the test will be available by the first week of February 2023, and the second week of February 2023 will see the release of the admit cards. There will be two shifts for the examination, the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. The test will be divided into two papers, each of which will have multiple-choice questions and can be attempted in either English or Hindi.

