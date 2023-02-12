National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Exam 2023 subject and date-wise schedule. Candidates can check the official notice at the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. UGC NET 2023 Subject and Date wise schedule (Phase I, 57 Subjects) is available on the official website. A total of 57 subjects examination will be conducted by the Agency. The examination schedule and name of remaining subjects will be announced in due course.

As per the official notice, the notification regarding intimation of city of exam centre will be displayed on NTA website. The information bulletin suggests that the admit card is expected to release this week, but it seems the release of admit card has been delayed.

UGC NET December Phase 1 Exam Schedule: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Date and Subject-wise Schedule for UGC-NET December 2022, Phase-I –reg.." link

Step 3: A new UGC NET exam schedule PDF document will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA UGC NET.

