UGC NET Final Answer Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in Soon: How to Download, Estimate Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the final answer key for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles soon. According to reports, the result is expected by October 30 and the final answer key is released hours ahead of the result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their answer key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Prior to this, candidates have received a preliminary answer key. The window to raise objections against the same ended on October 26. Now, the submitted objections will be studied and the final answer key will include changes, if any. The result will be based on the final answer key.

UGC NET Final Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Visit official website

Step 2: Click on the answer key

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: PDF will open, download

Candidates can use the final answer key to tally their results and ensure their results have correct marks and personal deatils. In case of any error, candidates need to check with officials at the earliest.

UGC NET Result, Passing Marks

Once released, the results will be available at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It will contain the candidate’s name, application number, subject name, parent’s name, category, total marks, and percentage of marks secured. Candidates must check all the details carefully and in case of any discrepancy report to the NTA immediately.

candidates who appeared for the UGC NET 2021 will have to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks, however, that is for the unreserved category. Reserved category candidates will have to score 35 per cent. Candidates will also have to pass each paper separately. In paper 1, unreserved category candidates will have to score 40 out of 100 while reserved category candidates have to score 35 out of 100. In paper 2, unreserved category candidates will have to obtain 70-75 marks out of 200, OBC and EWS will have to score 65 to 70, SC will have to score 60 to 65, and 55 to 60 for ST.

