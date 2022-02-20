UGC NET Final Answer Key: How to Verify Marks

The UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2021 final answer key and result have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The final answer key of the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 sessions can be checked and downloaded at the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Since the UGC had merged the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles and conducted the exam at one go from November 20 and December 5, 2021, Almost 12.67 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. It was held across 239 cities in 837 exam centres. The exam was conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode for 81 subjects.

UGC NET Result 2021: How to check final answer key

Step 1. Visit the official site of NTA

Step 2. Click on the UGC NET final Answer key 2021 link available on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new PDF file

Step 4. Download the answer key pdf file and take a print out of the same for further use

UGC NET Result 2021: How to Verify Marks

The UGC NET results 2021 have also been released by the agency and are available at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To verify the marks of the exam, candidates can use the answer key to cross-check their scores. As per the marking scheme, for every correct answer, candidates will get two marks for both papers 1 and 2. There is no negatove marking for any werong answer.

Further, the results contain the candidate’s name, application number, subject name, parent’s name, category, total marks, and percentage of marks secured. Candidates must check all the details carefully and in case of any discrepancy report to the NTA immediately.

Candidates who clear the UGC NET 2021 will be eligible to appear for Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or both across colleges and universities across India.

To clear the UGC NET, unreserved category candidates will have to score 40 out of 100 on paper 1 while reserved category candidates have to score 35 out of 100. In paper 2, unreserved category candidates will have to obtain 70-75 marks out of 200. OBC and EWS will have to score at least 65 to 70 on paper 2, for SC it will be 60 to 65, and 55 to 60 for ST. Overall, candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to score at least 40 per cent marks, while those belonging to the reserved category will have to get a minimum of 35 per cent marks.

