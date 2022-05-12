UGC NET: From Adding Hindu Studies to Reducing Application Fee, Know Key Changes Introduced

The official notification for the combined UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 cycles has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The UGC NET application was released on April 30, this year. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online for the UGC NET 2022 examination.

It should be noted that the NTA’s information bulletin this year has undergone significant adjustments. These modifications primarily affect the application fee, number of subjects, exam centres, and answer key challenge fees.

Fee increased for UGC NET applications 2022

The NTA has raised the UGC NET application fee for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022. The application fee has increased by approximately 10 percent. The application fee for the general category or Unreserved category has increased by Rs 100 to Rs 1,100, up from Rs 1,000 last year. Meanwhile, the fee for EWS, OBC-NCL has been increased by Rs 50, making the fee for this year Rs 550. Lastly, the application fee for SC, ST, PwD and transgender has been increased by Rs 25, making it stand at Rs 275 now.

The number of subjects has expanded to 82

The UGC NET test has been held in 81 subjects so far. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has, however, added one more subject to the UGC NET 2022 exam. The UGC added a new subject to the list, ‘Hindu Studies’ (Subject code 102), as per the information bulletin. Candidates can now select from a list of 82 disciplines when filling out the UGC NET application form.

New UGC NET exam cities have been added

The UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in 541 different cities. In comparison to the previous year, when the exam was held in 239 locations, the number of UGC NET exam centres in 2022 has grown. The NTA has also included a complete list of exam centre cities in the announcement.

Fees for the UGC NET answer key 2022 challenge have been decreased

To allow applicants to register objections, the NTA provides the preliminary UGC NET answer key 2022, together with the marked answers and question paper, soon after the exam. Candidates previously challenged the tentative answer key for Rs 1,000 for each challenge. Now, each challenge will cost Rs 200.

The last date to apply for the exam is May 20. The December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) of UGC NET will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be held for 180 minutes or three hours in two shifts. The first one is from 9 am to noon and the second from 3 to 6 pm. While paper I will have 100 marks, paper II will have 200 marks in the objective type question format. Attempting all questions is compulsory. Each question carries two marks. The exam will be in English and Hindi medium only.

