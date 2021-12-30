UGC NET Hindi Exam Leaked, Alleged AISA, Demands Probe into 'Trend of Paper Leaks'

The left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) alleged that the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) Hindi paper was leaked. Members of AISA and students demanded the immediate repeal of the National Testing Agency (NTA)’s tender on examinations. The delegation of students also met the additional secretary of UGC and submitted a memorandum.

As per the memorandum, AISA said it would like to stress the demand for an independent enquiry into paper leaks in general which they have said has become a “commonplace in the BJP regime" and the leaked Hindi UGC NET paper which was held on December 26. The Jind police have also arrested a few people on whose phones the question paper was found, the association said.

AISA along with SFI not only demanded an enquiry into the “recent trend" of paper leaks but also said that the NTA must conduct the exam once again. “The UGC NET examination that is being conducted by the private and autonomous NTA must be conducted by UGC once again under full answerability to the public. The examination of NETfor Hindi must be conducted once again at the earliest possible date," the memorandum stated.

Meanwhile, AISA on the other hand has also alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is configuring mobiles and tablets offered to students to gather data. According to the association, the government is building a structure of surveillance and control in the name of distributing mobile phones and tablets to the students. It is through UPDESCO that the state government has configured the phones of the students which is a complete “breach of privacy" and the owners were not asked permission for the same, said the association.

