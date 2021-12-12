UGC NET Re-exam for Cyclone Hit Areas from December 24

The UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 examinations for phase II re-exam dates have been released. The exams will begin on December 24 and continue till December 30. It was postponed in Bhubaneshwar, Gunupur, Cuttack, Berhampur (Ganjam) Puri, and Vishakhapatnam due to cyclone Jawad.

The exams will be conducted for the rescheduled papers of phase I, that is, social work, Odia, Telugu, and labour welfare/personnel management /industrial relations/ labour and social welfare/human resource management. It will also be held for the remaining seven subjects including Bengali, Kannada, home science, Hindi, geography, sociology, and Sanskrit.

The exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in a multiple choice question (MCQ) format. by the National Testing Agency (NTA). “The Phase II of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination is scheduled to be conducted between 24 December and 30 December 2021," reads the official notice by NTA.

“The Date wise, Subject wise and Shift wise Schedule of Phase II for the remaining 7 subjects (Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi, Geography, Sociology, and Sanskrit) and the Rescheduled papers (due to cyclone Jawad) of Phase I (Social Work, Odia, Telugu and Labour Welfare/Personnel Management /Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management) will be conducted on 24, 26, 27, 29 and 30 December in CBT mode," the official notice added.

UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 Re-exam Schedule

Bengali (Group 1 and 2)- December 24

Kannada, Hindi (Group 1 and 2) - December 26

Sanskrit, Home Science - December 27

Geography (Group 1 and 2) - December 29

Sociology - December 30

Labour Welfare, Social Work, Odia, Telegu - December 30

The UGC NET began on November 20 and concluded on December 5. The December 2020 and June 2021 sessions were merged as the exams were postponed and the exam was conducted after a period of 17 months. Around 12.67 lakh candidates had registered for the exams. The exams were conducted in two shifts for three hours.

