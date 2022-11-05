UGC NET Result 2022 Today: Know Documents Needed to Check Score

The results of the UGC National Eligibility Test 2022 will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and will be made available on the official websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in. Those who took the UGC NET can check their scorecards by entering valid user credentials such as their application form number and password/date of birth. Candidates will get their application number on the admit cards provided to them earlier.

UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Previously, the NTA released a provisional answer key for the test, and the feedback window closed on October 26. On November 2, the final answer key was shared.

UGC NET Result 2022: How to Check?

Step 1. Go to the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. At the bottom of the homepage, click on the NTA UGC NET result 2022 link.

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4. Enter the application form number and password/birthdate.

Step 5. The UGC NET result 2022 will then be displayed.

Step 6. Download the result and print it for future reference.

UGC NET Result 2022: Passing Criteria & Minimum Qualifying Marks

To qualify for UGC NET ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’ a candidate from the General category must obtain at least 40 per cent aggregate marks in both papers taken together. Whereas candidates from Other Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) must obtain 35 per cent.

Each UGC NET question was worth two marks and there was no negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks have been given for unanswered or unattempted questions. UGC NET 2022 was held on July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, and October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 22. The exam took place at various locations throughout the country.

