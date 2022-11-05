UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Scorecards Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to check their results.

The minimum marks to qualify UGC-NET 2022 is 40 per cent for the general category and 35 per cent for the reserved category. Candidates will also have to pass each paper separately. Based on the Government of India’s reservation scheme, the total number of slots will be divided among various categories.

This UGC NET was held in four phases for 81 subjects across various exam centres in India. The phase 1 of the exam was held on July 9, 11 12, the phase 2 on September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30,, phase 3 on October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 22. The final answer key was released on November 1. The examination is conducted every year to determine Indian nationals’ eligibility for assistant professor and junior research fellowship positions in universities and colleges.

The UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles were merged as the December 2021 exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NTA, therefore, decided to combine the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles to reduce the impact on candidates and to make the exam cycles more consistent.

