UGC NET Result 2022: What to Check in Scorecard to Ensure its Error-free

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET result 2022. Candidates who took the exam can now check their scores through the official websites- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in.

Valid user credentials such as their application form number and password/date of birth have to be entered to view the result. It is critical for candidates to ensure that their mark sheets are error-free.

In addition to the candidate’s personal information, the UGC NET result will include the following details, which should be thoroughly reviewed:

1. The name of the applicant’s course.

2. The total number of candidates enrolled in that course.

3. The number of candidates who appeared in the course after applying, i.e. JRF and assistant professor or assistant professor only.

4. Maximum marks.

5. The name of the paper(s).

6. Secured marks on each paper.

7. Percentile in each paper.

8. The date of the results.

The National Testing Agency previously issued a provisional answer key for the test, and the feedback period ended on October 26. On November 2, the UGC NET Final Answer Key was shared with the candidates.

The UGC NET Exam 2022 was held in four phases from July to October. The examination took place for the combined cycle of December 2021 and June 2022.

According to the UGC NET cut-off 2022 notice, the minimum qualifying mark is 40 per cent for the general category and 35 per cent for the reserved category. Based on the Government of India’s reservation scheme, the total number of slots will be divided among various categories.

The UGC NET examination is conducted to determine Indian nationals’ eligibility for assistant professor and junior research fellowship positions in universities and colleges.

The UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles were merged as the December 2021 exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NTA, therefore, decided to combine the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles to reduce the impact on candidates and to make the exam cycles more consistent.

